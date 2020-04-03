





New movies are rolling out every few days with home releases, either seeing the light for the first time or just available for rent or purchase ahead of schedule. Many of the home premieres are still among the titles that aren't likely to draw high numbers, but some larger movies that already had theatrical releases are jumping the gun and hitting streaming services at the perfect time to keep us busy. Since we're not headed to theaters, take a look at our continuously updated list of new movies hitting the streaming services!

A note about pricing: Before we get to the list, it's important to point out that some of the rental prices for home premieres and early rentals are higher than we're used to seeing for normal rentals. This was done to compensate for the revenue that would have been made from a theatrical release where each attendee pays for a ticket, whereas you may be viewing this rental with any number of people in your home. As with any purchase, it's up to you to decide if you're comfortable with the price, or choose to wait until prices come down.

Home premieres

Movies that officially launched as home premieres. Some of these first few movies technically reached a wide release to theaters, but they're coming out to streaming services quickly enough to be called premieres.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vivarium

I Still Believe

Release Date: March 27, 2020

The Hunt

The Invisible Man

Emma.

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Onward

Bloodshot

Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt

Early rentals

Movies that were given a wide release in theaters, and now they're available on streaming services ahead of schedule. Some of these are pretty old, so not all of them are really that far ahead. The release dates listed are those listed by IMDB and don't reflect the date they hit streaming services.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Sonic The Hedgehog

Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Way Back

The Gentlemen

Dolittle

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Clemency

Just Mercy

1917

Cats

Jumanji: The Next Level

Hooking Up

Uncut Gems

Bombshell

Richard Jewell

The Grudge

Spies in Disguise

Little Women

Black Christmas

Playmobil: The Movie

Frozen II

Ride Like a Girl

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Knives Out

A Hidden Life

Charlie's Angels

Queen & Slim

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Holly Slept Over

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Playing With Fire

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Night Clerk

Midway

Doctor Sleep

Buffaloed

The Good Liar

Arctic Dogs

Confirmed coming soon

Movies that are scheduled to land on streaming services without a theatrical release.

Trolls World Tour

Planned Release Date: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 IMDB

For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

