As the novel coronavirus pandemic is expected to peak over the next several weeks, having the masses stay at home will be most crucial during this time. But the lockdown orders do have their deleterious domino effects from unemployment to mental deterioration. It's under these pretenses that AT&T-owned HBO has decided to offer about 500 hours of shows and movies to everyone, subscription-free.

Starting today and through this month, you'll be able to stream nine HBO series, ten documentaries and docu-series, and 20 Warner Bros. movies for free through the HBO GO and HBO NOW platforms. You don't need to sign up for a free trial: just hop on the site or app, select a show, and get to watching.

Titles include:

Series

Ballers (5 seasons)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 seasons)

The Sopranos (7 seasons)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 seasons)

Veep (7 seasons)

The Wire (5 seasons)

Docu-shows

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

WB Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn't it Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Additional shows and movies may be available. You'll just have to deal with scrolling through the one carousel in each app dedicated to the free content.

What you'll see on the HBO GO and HBO NOW apps (minus a logo change)

If you don't want to visit HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com to access this content nor download their apps, your TV service provider may offer the same content for free as well — it'll take a few days to flip those switches, though.

As a small aside, if you download HBO NOW from the Play Store through April 19, you'll earn 5 Play Points.