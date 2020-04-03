- ...
-
38
13.
T-Mobile introducing $15 plan in wake of coronavirus (Update: Fine print)
-
32
14.
AT&T, Cricket offer stupid cheap $15 2GB plans, bonus data for customers (Updated)
-
17
15.
Sling is offering a bunch of TV and movies for free right now, no signup required (Update: 7 new channels)
-
26
16.
US carriers forgiving late payments, bolstering benefits during coronavirus fallout (Update: Boost Mobile)
-
0
17.
HBO makes Silicon Valley, dozens of shows and movies free to watch this month
- View All 17 Articles In This Series
As the novel coronavirus pandemic is expected to peak over the next several weeks, having the masses stay at home will be most crucial during this time. But the lockdown orders do have their deleterious domino effects from unemployment to mental deterioration. It's under these pretenses that AT&T-owned HBO has decided to offer about 500 hours of shows and movies to everyone, subscription-free.
Starting today and through this month, you'll be able to stream nine HBO series, ten documentaries and docu-series, and 20 Warner Bros. movies for free through the HBO GO and HBO NOW platforms. You don't need to sign up for a free trial: just hop on the site or app, select a show, and get to watching.
Titles include:
Series
- Ballers (5 seasons)
- Barry (2 seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 seasons)
- Succession (2 seasons)
- True Blood (7 seasons)
- Veep (7 seasons)
- The Wire (5 seasons)
Docu-shows
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
WB Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn't it Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
Additional shows and movies may be available. You'll just have to deal with scrolling through the one carousel in each app dedicated to the free content.
What you'll see on the HBO GO and HBO NOW apps (minus a logo change)
If you don't want to visit HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com to access this content nor download their apps, your TV service provider may offer the same content for free as well — it'll take a few days to flip those switches, though.
As a small aside, if you download HBO NOW from the Play Store through April 19, you'll earn 5 Play Points.
- Source:
- WarnerMedia
Comments