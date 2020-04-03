With all of the local banks and credit unions in the US, it seems like Google Pay will never stop finding more to add support for. Case in point: since our last update in mid-January, Google has gone ahead and partnered with 67 more stateside banks and credit unions.
Without further ado, here's the list:
American Heritage Bank (OK)
Arizona Bank & Trust
Auburn University Credit Union (AL)
Availa Bank (IA)
Bank of Belleville (IL)
Bank of Brenham, N.A. (TX)
Bank of Franklin County (MO)
Bank of Lincoln County (TN)
Bank of Oak Ridge
Bowater Employees Credit Union
Capital Credit Union
CIBM Bank (IL)
Citizens State Bank (TX)
Clark County Credit Union
Clinton National Bank
Coastal Community Bank (WA)
Cone Credit Union (WI)
County Bank (MO)
EmergencyResponders Credit Union
Falcon Internatioal Bank (TX)
Farmers State Bank (IA-Mason City)
Farmers State Bank of Hamel (MN)
Fayetteville Bank (TX)
Floridacentral Credit Union (FL)
Franklin First Federal Credit Union
Fulton Savings Bank (NY)
Garrett State Bank (IN)
Genesee Regional Bank (NY)
Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union (MA)
Illinois Bank and Trust
Iowa State Bank (Algona, IA)
Iowa State Bank (Ireton, IA)
Jefferson Security Bank
KC Area Credit Union (MO)
Legence Bank
Logix Federal Credit Union (CA)
Macon-Atlanta State Bank (MO)
Methuen Federal Credit Union (MA)
Mi Bank (MI)
Minnesota Bank & Trust
Money Network Financial, LLC
Multipli Credit Union
Northwest Federal Credit Union (VA)
Oostburg State Bank (WI)
Orion Federal Credit Union (TN)
Peru FSB
Phelps County Bank (MO)
Pioneer FCU
Reliance State Bank (IA)
Riverwind Bank (AR)
Sabine State Bank and Trust Company (LA)
Self Lender
St. Mary's and Affiliates Credit Union (WI)
State Bank of Lizton
Sunstate FCU
Tandem Bank (GA)
Tennessee Bank & Trust
Texell CU
The Savings Bank (MA)
The Wilmington Savings Bank (OH)
TransferWise
United Savings Bank
Unity Catholic Federal Credit Union (OH)
University Bank (MI)
Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU)
Western Cooperative Credit Union (ND)
Wisconsin Bank & Trust
If you're just now trying to get into Google Pay, you can check if your bank or credit union is supported here. With nearly 2400 current partners in the US, we give it good odds that you'll be good to go.
11 more
Following the batch of 67 new banks right on the heels, we're happy to report that another eleven institutions now support Google Pay. While you might not want to go out too much right now, it's still good to know that you'll be able to use Pay in the future if you're a customer of one of the following banks:
- Cattaraugus County Bank (NY)
- Community Bank of the Chesapeake (MD)
- First Bank (MO)
- Heartland State Bank (SD)
- Mauch Chunk Trust Company (PA)
- Mutual Savings Bank (IN)
- MutualOne Bank (MA)
- Northwest Bank & Trust Company (IA)
- Old Missouri Bank (MO)
- RelyOn Credit Union (TX)
- Security State Bank of Kenyon (MD)
30 more banks added
Coronavirus isn't preventing more banks from picking up Google Pay support — if anything, the rate seems to be picking up. Developers working from home must be seeing a productivity boost, though banking customers from the institutions below will have to wait for businesses to open back up before they can really enjoy the utility of Google Pay.
- 360 FCU
- Abbey Credit Union Inc.
- Accentra Credit Union
- American Savings Bank
- Bank of Tampa
- Commercial Bank of Grayson
- Community South Credit Union
- Cornhusker Bank
- Decatur Earthmover Credit Union
- Equitable Bank
- Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Bushnell
- First Liberty Bank
- Five Star of Maryland Federal Credit Union
- Grand Valley Bank
- Home Federal Bank of Tennessee
- Houston Highway CU
- Investors Community Bank
- Landmark National Bank
- Library of Congress FCU
- Mid Penn Bank
- Midwest Members Credit Union
- North Shore Federal Credit Union
- Providence FCU
- Selfreliance Federal Credit Union
- The Converse County Bank
- The Family Credit Union
- U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union
- Waterford Bank, NA
- Westar Federal Credit Union
- White Sands Federal Credit Union
- Source:
- Google Support
