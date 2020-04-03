Annke is known for making some pretty fantastic smart camera systems to help keep your home and your loved ones safe. In our latest giveaway, you can win one of two Annke Baby Monitors or one of four Annke 4K Ultra HD IP Cameras. Here's everything you need to know.

The Annke Baby Monitor package comes with a camera that is meant to be placed within your child's room and a 4.3" LCD display to serve as your own personal video receiver. The camera features a 350º pan swivel, as well as 55º tilt capabilities to help you capture your baby and their surroundings. It also includes a 2X zoom for getting a closeup of your little tyke, while an onboard microphone can capture and relay live sound. Other notable features include infrared night vision, room temperature detection, and energy-saving mode.

The 4K Ultra HD IP Camera by Annke features an 8MP lens capable of capturing 4K Ultra HD footage. Its IP67 weatherproof metal chassis is built to withstand extreme operating conditions, making it a versatile solution for both outdoor and indoor use. Finally, with PoE (Power over Ethernet) technology, the Annke 4K Ultra HD IP Camera only needs to be attached via a single ethernet cable to transmit video and stay powered up.

Buy these Annke products now and save

If you'd rather not take your chances on being one of the select few who will win an Annke Baby Monitor or 4K Ultra HD IP Camera, you can buy either of these products right now at a discounted price. For a limited time, you can pick up a brand new Annke Baby Monitor for $84 (30% off) when you use the coupon code SJLDSSU3 at checkout. You can also grab the Annke 4K Ultra HD IP Camera for $72 (20% off) when you use the code IIGSTONK at checkout.

The contest will run from March 31, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on April 3, 2020. Two winners will be selected to receive an Annke Baby Monitor, and four winners will receive an Annke 4K Ultra HD IP Camera. This contest is only open to participants in the United States.

