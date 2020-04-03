Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear that the mass of sales brought on by the coronavirus is finally starting to taper off, though I still have more than a few quality titles to share today. Most notably, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a worthy pickup. On top of that, the games Titan Quest and This Is the Police are also on sale, two awesome ports that shouldn't be missed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week

Free

Apps

  1. Verbole Russian $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Rotation Control Lite $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. The Sound of Animals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. 🇺🇸STOP Headache $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Discover The Nutcracker – Vol1 $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Gang of Four: The Card Game - Bluff and Tactics $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Grindle Oni A $1.54 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Homo Machina $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. iQ Improver Pro - Brain Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Knightfall $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Timus Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. CrusoeMoji - Celebrity Dachshund Wiener Dog Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Network Speed Meter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. myDrumApp - Practice for Drummers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ISS Detector Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Mi Maps SmartWatch $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. NineRiFt Pro $12.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Camera 4K Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Michael's 5-minute English $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
  16. The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Aralon: Forge and Flame 3d RPG $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Deluxe Track&Field $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. LEGO® Star Wars™: TCS $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Chess Openings Wizard $36.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. The Rising of the Shield Hero Relive The Animation $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.73; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Viewport - The Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Danse Macabre: Thin Ice (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  28. You are Hope $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. X Nine Blue : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Minimal O - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days