Welcome to Friday, everyone. It would appear that the mass of sales brought on by the coronavirus is finally starting to taper off, though I still have more than a few quality titles to share today. Most notably, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is a worthy pickup. On top of that, the games Titan Quest and This Is the Police are also on sale, two awesome ports that shouldn't be missed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 46 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week
Free
Apps
- Verbole Russian $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rotation Control Lite $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Sound of Animals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 🇺🇸STOP Headache $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Discover The Nutcracker – Vol1 $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gang of Four: The Card Game - Bluff and Tactics $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Zombie City Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grindle Oni A $1.54 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Homo Machina $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iQ Improver Pro - Brain Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knightfall $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Timus Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CrusoeMoji - Celebrity Dachshund Wiener Dog Emojis $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mandala Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Network Speed Meter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- myDrumApp - Practice for Drummers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ISS Detector Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mi Maps SmartWatch $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NineRiFt Pro $12.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Camera 4K Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Michael's 5-minute English $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aralon: Forge and Flame 3d RPG $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Deluxe Track&Field $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $3.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LEGO® Star Wars™: TCS $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aquarium Tycoon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Openings Wizard $36.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Relive The Animation $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.73; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viewport - The Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Danse Macabre: Thin Ice (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- You are Hope $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- X Nine Blue : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Minimal O - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
