The Fossil Sport is one of the least expensive Wear OS devices right now. Fossil introduced some fancy new colors recently, but if you're okay with the standard black/silver model, it's now just $74.25 from Amazon. That's the lowest price it has been a while ⁠— it normally goes for $99.

The Fossil Sport smartwatch has nearly every feature that Google's Wear OS platform supports, except LTE and a speaker (so you can't take calls on it). You get NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, a fully-circular AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness, and water resistance for up to 30 meters underwater.

While the Fossil Sport isn't as fast and responsive as the more expensive Fossil Gen 5 series, since the Sport only has 500MB RAM, it is far cheaper than the Gen 5 (and just about every other Wear OS watch). Check out our review for more details.