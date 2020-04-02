Streaming newcomer Quibi has found a distribution partner in T-Mobile. The carrier will be offering the shortform specialty service to ONE and Magenta planholders with at least two lines for free.

Customers can sign up for the free Quibi on T-Mobile's website and apps from April 6 — when the service launches — to July 7. T-Mobile Tuesdays is also offering up three bonus episodes of "Thanks a Million," an unscripted series starring Jennifer Lopez and featuring other celebrities giving people $100,000 to "pay it forward."

T-Mobile subscribers who already receive free Netflix will continue to do so in tandem with their free Quibi for a year before they'll have to give up one or the other. Quibi streams will be limited to 480p.

Quibi, which specializes in daily episodic variety content of 10 minutes or less formatted in both landscape and portrait orientation, was announced in Janunary. It usually costs up to $8 per month.