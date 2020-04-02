Motorola's product strategy for the past few years has been to release a phone at every price point imaginable. The Moto G8 was announced last month, while the G Power and G Stylus just went up for pre-order, and now another G8 model is here: the Power Lite.

The new Moto G8 Power Lite fits somewhere below the existing phones — it swaps out the Snapdragon 665 SoC in the other models with a MediaTek Helio P35, while still retaining 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The camera setup is slightly different, as the 8MP ultra-wide lens from the G8 has been cut. Battery life should be excellent though, with 5,000mAh of capacity.

Specs Display 6.5-inch 729x1600 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, with microSD expansion (cards up to 256GB) Rear Camera 16 MP (f/2.0, 1.0um) PDAF

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) macro

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) depth Front camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um) Battery 5,000mAh screen Charging MicroUSB with 10W rapid charging Headphone jack Yes Software Android 9 Pie Dimensions 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm, 200g Colors Royal Blue, Arctic Blue

Despite the rest of the Moto G8 series offering USB Type-C charging, Motorola has decided to stick with MicroUSB on the G8 Power Lite. The phone also still comes with Android 9 Pie, even though Android 10 was released nearly seven months ago. Motorola didn't say when (or if) owners could expect an OS update. Also, I can't imagine the 720p screen looks great stretched out to 6.5 inches.

If you're still interested in the G8 Power Lite, Motorola says it will be released on April 15th in "selected countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia." Pricing in the UK is set at £149.99.