Motorola's product strategy for the past few years has been to release a phone at every price point imaginable. The Moto G8 was announced last month, while the G Power and G Stylus just went up for pre-order, and now another G8 model is here: the Power Lite.
The new Moto G8 Power Lite fits somewhere below the existing phones — it swaps out the Snapdragon 665 SoC in the other models with a MediaTek Helio P35, while still retaining 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The camera setup is slightly different, as the 8MP ultra-wide lens from the G8 has been cut. Battery life should be excellent though, with 5,000mAh of capacity.
Specs
|Display
|6.5-inch 729x1600 IPS LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, with microSD expansion (cards up to 256GB)
|Rear Camera
|16 MP (f/2.0, 1.0um) PDAF
2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) macro
2MP (f/2.4, 1.75um) depth
|Front camera
|8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
|Battery
|5,000mAh screen
|Charging
|MicroUSB with 10W rapid charging
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Software
|Android 9 Pie
|Dimensions
|164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm, 200g
|Colors
|Royal Blue, Arctic Blue
Despite the rest of the Moto G8 series offering USB Type-C charging, Motorola has decided to stick with MicroUSB on the G8 Power Lite. The phone also still comes with Android 9 Pie, even though Android 10 was released nearly seven months ago. Motorola didn't say when (or if) owners could expect an OS update. Also, I can't imagine the 720p screen looks great stretched out to 6.5 inches.
If you're still interested in the G8 Power Lite, Motorola says it will be released on April 15th in "selected countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia." Pricing in the UK is set at £149.99.
