The LineageOS 17.1 custom ROM, based on Android 10, is finally here. However, until all the devices supported by the custom ROM get updated (or fall out of support through other means), the 16.0 branch based on Android 9 Pie will stick around. Since the last time we covered LineageOS 16, a handful of phones have been dropped.

Three Exynos-based Samsung devices are no longer receiving builds, due to licensing issues; the Galaxy A3 2016 (a3xelte), Galaxy A5 2016 (a5xelte), and Galaxy S5 Neo (s5neolte) have all been pulled from support. The Wileyfox Swift (crackling) and Wileyfox Storm (kipper) were also dropped, as the maintainer for those phones could no longer keep them updated, but the Swift has since returned thanks to a new maintainer.

There has also been some movement on adding support for the Moto E5 Plus (hannah), as the phone was added to the build roster on February 29th, but the port dropped a few days later due to code issues. Here's hoping it returns soon.