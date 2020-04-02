Raw Fury has announced today that it will release the indie adventure game Kingdom Two Crowns on the Play Store on April 28th. This title will serve as the sequel to Kingdom: New Lands, and since Kingdom Two Crowns has been available on Steam since 2018, we already know this sequel is a quality followup. Players can expect the same foundation of strategy mixed with exploration as the original, and this time around local co-op play is a major focus, even for the upcoming mobile version.
The trailer above provides a quick glimpse of what to expect from Kingdom Two Crowns. Clearly, the 2D pixel-based graphics are very detailed, making for a fantastic looking title. Of course, if you're curious how the game plays, it's basically a colony simulator where you'll build a kingdom by hiring peasants who will be used to grow your city by providing them with the proper tools — a similar setup to the original. There's a new campaign mode in the mix where fledgling monarchs will get to build lasting kingdoms throughout the multiple-stage campaign. Plus, there's now a local co-op mode where players can team up to play together locally through split screen play. There's even a co-op mode where you can play together on the opposite sides of a table, which differs from the traditional split-screen setup by displaying the second player's section of the screen upside down.
We already know that the Android version of Kingdom Two Crowns will be officially released on April 28th, though there is currently no word about how the game will be monetized. Seeing that the first title arrived on Android as a premium release, it's my hope the sequel will also land in a similar fashion. So far, the Play Store listing for Kingdom Two Crowns doesn't mention in-app purchases anywhere on the page, which is a good sign.
All in all, Kingdom Two Crowns looks like a quality sequel to Kingdom: New Lands. I'm especially excited to try the new co-op play, which looks like the perfect mode to jump into with family while the world's self-quarantining. So while we still have four weeks to wait until Kingdom Two Crowns is officially released on the Play Store, if you're eager to get your hands on this one, you can go ahead and pre-register through the Play Store widget below so that you'll receive a notification whenever the game officially arrives.
