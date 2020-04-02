Cloudflare is mostly known as a B2B company working on speeding up and protecting websites (including our own), but in recent years, the web-infrastructure business has pivoted to consumers. It offers a VPN app on Android and lets anyone use its DNS lookup service 1.1.1.1 that's supposedly faster than any other. To make browsing the web even safer via its resolver, the company has introduced a new service that blocks malware and adult content, dubbed "1.1.1.1 for families."

Cloudflare says that following the introduction of its 1.1.1.1 service, many people have requested blocking options for malware and adult content at the DNS level. That's why the company has decided to create two additional DNS services: 1.1.1.2 for blocking servers that distribute malware, and 1.1.1.3 for blocking adult content in addition to malware. You can set up a custom DNS right on a phone running Android 9 or higher, and it's possible to configure your router at home to use the service. Instructions for other devices are also available on Cloudflare's website.

For IP4 use: Malware Blocking Only

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.2

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.2 Malware and Adult Content

Primary DNS: 1.1.1.3

Secondary DNS: 1.0.0.3 For IPv6 use: Malware Blocking Only

Primary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1112

Secondary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1002 Malware and Adult Content

Primary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1113

Secondary DNS: 2606:4700:4700::1003

The company has also promised that it will offer additional configuration options, such as whitelists and blacklists for specific websites complete with custom schedules, so you and your kids can only access social media at a certain time of the day, for example. An alternative to 1.1.1.1 for families that already does all of this springs to mind immediately — NextDNS. The private DNS resolver offers a lot more on top of that and is currently free to use in beta.