Google is handling the Android 11 Developer Previews a bit differently than it did with previous Android betas. Each major Preview so far has been accompanied by at least one bugfix update, and now another minor OTA is rolling out.
Dubbed 'Developer Preview 2.1,' the new update is rolling out to all supported Pixel devices starting today. The changelog is exceptionally short, but does contain some important fixes.
- General
- Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview.
- Fixed an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren't all initialized yet.
- Fixed an issue where too many WindowTokens were created by SystemUI causing jankiness and dropped frames when navigating and scrolling apps.
- Apps
- Fixed an issue where the Wear OS app could crash when trying to pair a Wear OS device.
- Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash after tapping the search bar in the app.
If you don't want to wait for the OTA to roll out to your device, feel free to flash the factory image or OTA file using ADB.
- Source:
- Android Developers
