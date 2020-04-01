Motorola's newest batch of Moto G phones have yet to hit the market, but at least we do know exactly what the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power have in store for us when they finally go on sale. One of the newest unknowns to apparently leak, however, is a little something called the Moto G8 Power Lite. And, besides a few pictures, we don't know much about it.
Correct renders
Leakster Roland Quandt has revealed that he mistook the previous renders for the G8 Power Lite — they're just be the regular G Power. He also shared the correct renders of the G8 Power Lite, which show off a gorgeous blue gradient color, three cameras, what seems to be a teensy rear speaker, a waterdrop notch on the display, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. We don't know much about the device's specs yet.
You can find the original, now incorrect post below.
Those pictures come from WinFuture's Roland Quandt on Twitter and show a phone that looks a lot like the Moto G8 that was leaked in late January.
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. pic.twitter.com/4WiKSWG4eX
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 3, 2020
Whereas the Moto G or G8 Power — what it's called depends on where you read about this device — has four cameras, this Power Lite thing appears to have three of them much like the regular G8 is said to have. Otherwise, there's not much visual difference to distinguish between the two.
The G Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. We're not sure where exactly the Lite will sell and where it will cut corners on the spec sheet, but those will be the big ticket items to watch for.
The G8 series should begin retailing in earnest sometime this spring.
- Source:
- @rquandt
Comments