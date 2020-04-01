While the past month hasn't been great for... just about everyone, it has been a great time to be a Stadia subscriber. Google announced three new games for the streaming platform last week, and now Stadia Pro members can claim three (unrelated) games during April.

Starting today, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim The Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks). Serious Sam is likely the main draw for most folks, and it was only released on Stadia last month.

New month, new free games. No joke! Log-in and claim three new games with your Stadia Pro subscription. pic.twitter.com/r6IIj10LJr — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 1, 2020

As usual, games claimed by Pro members remain available as long as the susbcription is active. However, if you decide to stop paying for Stadia at some point, and come back later, the claimed titles will reappear.