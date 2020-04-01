Like many other countries, all of India is currently under lockdown. There are only a few exceptions from this rule, and going to a Samsung shop to get your device fixed is not among the legit reasons to leave your home —in fact, all Samsung stores are currently closed. The Korean company recognizes this situation and offers extended service for devices that would've seen the end of their warranty during the lockdown period. It's also possible to pick up a pre-booked Galaxy S20 at a later time.

The policy includes all devices Samsung sells to consumers, like smartphones, tablets, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, printers, and more. The offer is only valid for devices with a warranty that expires between March 20 and April 30, 2020. These will be eligible for service until May 31, 2020.

Samsung is also extending the pick-up period for those who have pre-booked a Galaxy S20. Customers can get their new phones until April 30, 2020. Previously, the deadline was set for March 31.

It looks like the policy is limited to India for now. Hopefully, Samsung will expand it to other places, even those that aren't under lockdown — people who can cope with a broken device for a limited time shouldn't have to be forced to get it fixed during the crisis.