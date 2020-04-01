OnePlus is nearly ready to announce its flagship phones for 2020, but plenty of details about the devices have already leaked. In case you haven't been keeping up with the slow trickle of new information, here's everything we know so far about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

What will they look like?

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro share most of the same design language; both are large phones with a curved glass design and multiple rear cameras. While the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro had fun pop-up front cameras, and the OnePlus 7's selfie cam was contained within a notch, both upcoming phones have the front camera inside the screen.

OnePlus 8 (Source: WinFuture)

OnePlus 8 Pro (Source: WinFuture)

Compared to the base OnePlus 8, the 8 Pro has a slightly larger screen and additional cameras. Unfortunately, the headphone jack has not made a comeback on either model. Keep those headphone dongles around.

Besides the above leaks, someone managed to take photos of the OnePlus 8 Pro being used on a Chinese subway, though the images don't reveal much.

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available in three colors: Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green. An additional 'Ultramarine Blue' color has been confirmed for the OnePlus 8 Pro, but it's unclear if that option will be available for the regular OnePlus 8.

What are the specs?

Most of the leaked specifications come from a tweet by leaker Ishan Agarwal, and some of the details have been confirmed by other sources. That being said, as with all leaked information, there might be a few errors or details left out. For example, we still don't know the exact camera setup for the base OnePlus 8—the 16MP lens is presumably an ultra-wide lens, but we don't know for sure.

OnePlus 8 Display 6.55-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz SoC Snapdragon 865 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 (depending on model) RAM 8GB/12GB (depending on model) Rear cameras 48MP, 16MP, 2MP Front camera 16MP Battery 4,300mAh Charging 30W Warp Charge 30T Headphone jack No Waterproofing No IP rating Colors Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacial Green (possibly Ultramarine Blue as well)

OnePlus 8 Pro Display 6.78-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz SoC Snapdragon 865 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 (depending on model) RAM 8GB/12GB (depending on model) Rear cameras 48MP f/1.78 Primary, 48MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide with 120-degree FOV, 8MP Telephoto, 5MP Color Filter Front camera 16MP Battery 4,510mAh Charging 30W Warp Charge 30T, 30W Wireless Fast Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging Headphone jack No Waterproofing IP68 Colors Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue

The key differences between the two phones are the camera setup (the 8 Pro has more cameras), the battery capacity, and the screen size. Furthermore, the 8 Pro has waterproofing and wireless charging, while the base 8 has neither.

Will they have 5G?

Yes. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed in March that the OnePlus 8 series will offer 5G connectivity. Furthermore, leaks say both phones will use the Snapdragon 865 processor, which has non-optional 5G support.

How much will they cost?

Even though we know a great deal about the design and hardware of OnePlus' upcoming phones, pricing information remains a mystery. OnePlus typically raises the price of its phones by $20-50 each year, and since the OnePlus 7T started at $600 in the United States, it's probably safe to assume the base OnePlus 8 will cost around $650.

The cost for the 8 Pro is a bit harder to guess, since OnePlus has made a few high-end devices in the past year. While the 7 Pro was priced at a reasonable $670 in the US for the base 128GB/6GB model, the 7T Pro never came to the United States at all, though a 5G variant of the 7T Pro released on T-Mobile that costs $900.

When will they come out?

April 14th. OnePlus has a launch event for the 8 series scheduled for April 14th, which you'll be able to watch live on YouTube.