Motorola may not be what it used to be, but the company has recently managed to surprise us with the revival of the Moto Razr and the first glimpse at two new Moto G phones, the Power and the Stylus. While the Moto Razr can already be bought, the new G series has just become available for pre-order today, with general sales starting April 16.

Apart from the stylus, both phones are almost identical: They come with the Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM, and a 6.4-inch 1080p screen. However, the Stylus has to do with a smaller battery due to the space necessary to tuck away its pen: It only has 4,000mAh versus the Power's 5,000mAh. Motorola says that's still enough for two days, so there's that. Both handsets have a triple-camera array, though the Stylus goes up to 48MP while the Power only reaches a maximum of 16MP. Read more about the two and the differences between them in our hands-on.

You can pre-order either phone through the links below. The Moto G Power will cost you $250 while the Moto G Stylus will go for $300. Starting April 16, you can also buy the handsets at Walmart and on Amazon.

Buy: