CTL primarily develops Chromebooks for schools and businesses, usually offering good hardware for the price. We've already reviewed the company's desktop PC and rugged Chromebook, and now CTL is taking pre-orders for a new budget laptop.

The CTL Chromebook VX11 has about what you would expect from a budget Chromebook: a 6W Intel Celeron N4020 processor (essentially an upgraded Atom CPU), 32GB of storage, 4GB RAM, and USB Type-C charging. While the laptop's 11.6-inch screen can lay flat on a table, it can't flip completely around and be used like a tablet. CTL also didn't list a screen resolution, but I assume it's 1366x768.

Like some of the company's other Chromebooks, this model is at least built well. It has a drop-resistant design, reinforced ports and hinges, and an "IP rated design." The laptop will also receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

The CTL Chromebook VX11 is primarily being sold to schools and businesses directly, but regular folks can also get it from CTL's online store below. It's available for pre-order, and CTL expects it will start to ship in "late spring."