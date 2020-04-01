Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week started off pretty strong, though it would appear things are calming down a bit, and so the sales list is starting to get back to its regular size. Luckily this doesn't mean I don't have a few quality sales to share today, with the sale for Stardew Valley being the obvious standout. I'm also happy to see that the music rhythm game Cytus II is currently free and that the point and click adventure game 60 Parsecs is on sale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting apps and games in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games