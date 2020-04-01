Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week started off pretty strong, though it would appear things are calming down a bit, and so the sales list is starting to get back to its regular size. Luckily this doesn't mean I don't have a few quality sales to share today, with the sale for Stardew Valley being the obvious standout. I'm also happy to see that the music rhythm game Cytus II is currently free and that the point and click adventure game 60 Parsecs is on sale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting apps and games in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Magic Slate Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Bug Mazing $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit In 3D - Best Relaxing puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Theme Park $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- A-2481 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Sea Wolf $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- iOS Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Appocrypha $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EX Music MP3 Player Pro - 90% Launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Memo Box - Criptex Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pictominoes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strange Telephone $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAY $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Exorcist[Story of School] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 60 Parsecs! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
