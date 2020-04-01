Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The week started off pretty strong, though it would appear things are calming down a bit, and so the sales list is starting to get back to its regular size. Luckily this doesn't mean I don't have a few quality sales to share today, with the sale for Stardew Valley being the obvious standout. I'm also happy to see that the music rhythm game Cytus II is currently free and that the point and click adventure game 60 Parsecs is on sale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting apps and games in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. CPU Identifier Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Magic Slate Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Bug Mazing $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Fit In 3D - Best Relaxing puzzle casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Peppa Pig: Theme Park $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. A-2481 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Descent: Death Valley $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Little Sea Wolf $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. iOS Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Appocrypha $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. EX Music MP3 Player Pro - 90% Launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. MP3 VOLUME BOOST GAIN LOUD PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SUBURBIA City Building Game $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Memo Box - Criptex Memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Pictominoes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Strange Telephone $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. STAY $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. The Exorcist[Story of School] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. 60 Parsecs! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Mental Hospital IV HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Flat Pie - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days