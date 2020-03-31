If you're looking for an affordable security camera that's packed with features, the EufyCam E is the one for you. It's got everything you need, and you can get it for just $110 today, thanks to the coupon code below.

The EufyCam E offers 1080p imaging and night vision, letting you see people in the dark. It's built for both indoor and outdoor use thanks to its IP65 rating, which help it withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, its outstanding 365-day battery life means you can use it without having to worry about wires or charging. Finally, there's no need for a cloud subscription, as the camera comes with a 16GB micro SD card that can store up to a year's worth of footage.

The kit includes the home base station, which acts as a bridge between the cameras and your router. As you guessed it, the cameras themselves don't work using Wi-Fi, but connect to the base station instead.

In order to get the $150 discount, make sure you apply coupon code EMCDEED29 when checking out. Thank to this, you'll pay just $110 for the kit, which is