We're only two weeks away from the unveiling of the latest OnePus flagship phones, which means the company's marketing machine is full flow in order to stoke anticipation for the launch. In a post on the official OnePlus forum today, some key specs have been confirmed including the Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm, UFS 3.0 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM.

None of this comes as much of a surprise, in part because we expect a flagship phone in 2020 to have these features, but also because recent leaks have already pointed to such specifications — it's difficult to keep anything under wraps these days in the smartphone industry. OnePlus itself announced that it would be using a display with a 120Hz refresh rate earlier in the year, which is rumored to only come with the more expensive OnePlus 8 Pro model, and UFS 3.0 was already present in the 7T series phones, so that was kind of a given. The Snapdragon 865 is the defacto flagship SoC in 2020, and it promises 25% better CPU performance as well as 25% more energy efficiency.

It is the first time the Chinese company is using the newest generation LPDDR5 RAM, and this should make the OnePlus 8 Pro phones even faster and smoother than its current lineup (according to a previous leak, the non-Pro variant will be stuck with LPDDR4X). To boost storage performance even further, a new Turbo Write feature will be included alongside something called HPB (Host Performance Booster) that'll kick in with extended use.

We're sure OnePlus will drip-feed us some more details over the next couple of weeks while we await the online reveal, although there may not be too many surprises left in the tank. I, for one, am already salivating over these probable launch colorways — glacial green and interstellar glow, in particular — so April 14 can't come soon enough.