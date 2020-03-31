The Nokia 7.2 is in direct competition against Google's Pixel 3a, and as such, it needs to offer frequent software updates to users. The phone initially shipped with Android 9 Pie but is now starting to receive the latest OS version.
Nokia released its expected Android 10 upgrade plans earlier this year. The 7.2 mid-ranger was due to receive its update by the end of Q1 2020, and the company managed to respect its commitment, as it just made it available. In a tweet posted today, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD, just announced the upgrade is starting to roll out for the device.
Android 10 now available for Nokia 7.2! Check your phone to see if the latest features have already landed. For more news of Nokia smartphones and Android 10 visit https://t.co/FJfS4Gjt3d pic.twitter.com/9FHxZrddcZ
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 31, 2020
The update may be released gradually over the air, so it might take a little longer for some users to receive it. It's encouraging to see Nokia is respecting its commitment to continue to maintain its devices up to date, no matter their market positioning.
