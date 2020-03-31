





LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM in existence, and the project prides itself on bringing newer versions of Android to unsupported devices. However, Lineage has been a bit slow to roll out a version based on Android 10 ⁠— the Pie-based ROM was already available by this time last year. Thankfully, the next major version of LineageOS seems to be just around the corner.

Even though unofficial Lineage ROMs based on Android 10 have been available for months, the project has yet to release a completed update for any officially-supported devices. That could change soon, as the project's build server has been updated to list all the phones that will receive nightly builds of LineageOS 17.1 (based on Android 10).

The list currently contains the Fairphone 2, the original Moto Z, the much-loved HTC One M8, and a shit-ton of LG G3/V20 variants. The bolded models below are completely new to LineageOS, but the rest are already on LineageOS 16 Pie.

Fairphone FP2 (FP2)

Motorola Moto Z1 (griffin)

HTC One (M8) (m8)

HTC One (M8) Dual SIM (m8d)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Active (jactivelte)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SGH-I337) (jflteatt)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-R970, SPH-L720) (jfltespr)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (SCH-I545) (jfltevzw)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-I337M, SGH-M919) (jfltexx)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition (GT-I9515/L) (jfvelte)

LG V20 (AT&T) (h910)

LG V20 (T-Mobile) (h918)

LG V20 (International) ( h990 )

LG V20 (Sprint) (ls997)

LG G5 (Unlocked US) (rs988)

LG V20 (US Unlocked) (us996)

LG V20 (Verizon) (vs995)

LG G2 (AT&T) (d800)

LG G2 (T-Mobile) (d801)

LG G2 (International) (d802)

LG G2 (Canadian) (d803)

LG G3 (AT&T) (d850)

LG G3 (T-Mobile) (d851)

LG G3 (Canada) (d852)

LG G3 (International) (d855)

LG G3 (Korea) (f400)

LG G3 (Verizon) (vs985)

Interestingly, builds of LineageOS 16 (Pie) have already been disabled for the above-mentioned phones, so they won't receive any more updates until the Android 10 ROM is available. Lineage typically maintains both branches for at least some devices after a new major OS update is released (e.g. the Nexus 6 had Oreo and Pie ROMs available until earlier this year), but that's seemingly not the case here.

More devices will likely be added to this list in the coming months, so stay tuned.