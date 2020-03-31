Cloud technology has enabled our smart devices to connect and exchange information in ways that weren't possible a decade ago. Unfortunately, most of these services store your personal information on server farms in unspecified locations, raising questions about security and reliability. The only way to ensure your data's safety while also enjoying the benefits of the cloud is to have your own private cloud network. In recognition of World Backup Day, you can win a Synology DiskStation DS220j with two 14TB Seagate IronWolf HDDs, together valued at $1,050.

The Synology DiskStation DS220j is a network attached storage (NAS) solution designed to let anyone easily set up their own private cloud service. Using your local internet connection to establish a link between the DiskStation DS220j and your devices, you can easily store everything from personal photos, to memorable videos, to sensitive documents, and much more — all of which can be accessed through DiskStation Manager (DSM) OS and Synology's suite of mobile apps.

The DiskStation DS220j in this giveaway will come loaded with two 14TB Seagate IronWolf hard drives. These storage drives were engineered specifically with NAS environments in mind, making them capable of supporting multi-user applications and sustaining 24/7 always-on performance. As proof of Seagate's confidence in their product, these IronWolf HDDs come with a 1M hours MTBF rating and a 3-year limited warranty.

World Backup Day Your digital life is worth protecting. Click here to learn more about World Backup Day and why you should keep a secure backup of your personal information. You can also take the pledge to backup your important documents and precious memories at worldbackupday.com.

Benefits of owning the Synology DiskStation DS220j private cloud system

The Synology DiskStation DS220j offers a series of unique backup and data protection tools to keep your information safe. With DS Photo and PhotoStation, you can instantly backup RAW photos and video files on your phone and share them with family and friends. Synology Drive is capable of backing up information on multiple devices and accessing these files from virtually anywhere. Finally, with Hyper Backup, client-side encryption and hard drive copies of backed up data ensures your information is always safe and secure.

The best part about owning a Synology DiskStation DS220j private cloud network is that there are no recurring subscription fees to keep the system running. Once it's setup, you pay nothing for the privilege of storing and accessing your data. In comparison, purchasing 28T of storage on a competing public cloud service would cost upwards of $1,400 every year, or $350 more than the value of this entire bundle.

Enter to win a Synology DiskStation DS220j with Seagate IronWolf HDD bundle

The contest will run from March 27, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 31, 2020. One winner will be selected to receive a Synology DiskStation DS220j private cloud system with 2 Seagate IronWolf HDDs. This contest is open to participants in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. Good luck!

