Indie weather app/company Dark Sky has just been acquired by Apple. As part of the change, the company is shutting down its Android and Wear OS apps. Soon they will no longer be available to download, and on July 1st, 2020, they will stop working entirely, with subscribers receiving a refund at that time. iOS customers will be able to continue using the app.

The news comes courtesy of an announcement via Dark Sky's blog, which shared news of Apple's acquisition just earlier today.

Notification that Android customers are receiving, announcing the acquisition.

Dark Sky's website will also stop working by the same date. The company's API service is no longer accepting new signups, but it will continue functioning through the end of 2021.

We should note that the Play Store listing for the Android app is still live at the time of writing.

News of the acquisition isn't too surprising. Dark Sky itself was available on iOS for much longer than Android, and it was long held to be one of the best weather apps available for the platform, with nearly ubiquitous use among more savvy customers. In addition to offering hyperlocal weather data and down-to-the-minute forecasts, the interface was easy to navigate and understand — though clearly iOS inspired, even in the Android version.

Although Android finally picked up the app back in 2016, this looks like the end for the app on the platform.