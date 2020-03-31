We're supposed to stay inside right now, but that shouldn't stop us from exploring things we'd normally see in museums or shops thanks to 3D models available in Google Search on Android and iOS. We've already covered which animals and pets you can lure into your home, but if you and your kids get tired of acting as an amateur zoologist, there is a whole world to explore, starting with planets and space crafts courtesy of NASA over anatomy all the way to shopping for shoes.

NASA

Other than planets, which you can find by searching for "[planet] 3d" on Google, NASA also lets you see some of its rovers and satellites as 3D models. Here are some search terms you can try:

Voyager 1 3D

Apollo

SMAP

GRACE-FO

Curiosity

Spirit

Cassini

Juno

Delta II

There are a few prominent absentees, among them the ISS, but don't fret — you can still see the space station in your living room — just download NASA's Spacecraft AR app, which has some additional models not available on Google Search. It's based on the same AR technology Google uses, too.

Visible Body

Once you've explored space, you might be interested in exploring what you're made of yourself. Visible Body, the company that provides educators with accurate 3D models of the body, also gives anyone using Google Search access to some of its detailed models. You can try entering "visible body 3d" followed by these search terms, but there are likely many more:

heart

synapse

brain

muscle flexion

upper respiratory tract

coccyx

vertebra

foot

hand

eye

trachea (or lung)

thoracic diaphragm (or lung)

stomach

small/big intestine

appendix

shoulder

pelvis

hair

skeleton

central nervous system

cranial nerve

rib

mouth

tongue

nose

ear

neck

ovary

testicle

red blood cell

platelet

Some of these will give you multiple results, like "intestine" or "shoulder." The human skeleton could be one that's particularly fun for kids to explore — I can imagine small children would love to pose with one.

Cars

While driving a car currently isn't an option for many due to the widespread lockdowns, you can at least look at some to alleviate the pain of not being able to drive — and your kids might find it interesting to see a car parked inside the house. Volvo has a collection of 3D models available on Google Search, like the XC90 and the S60 — you can search for them without adding "3d" to the term. Depending on your location, you might find a lot more cars from all kinds of different manufacturers, so just enter one you're interested in seeing, and you might get lucky.

New Balance

American sports brand New Balance also teamed up with Google to let you see some of its products in 3D. This is particularly handy during the coronavirus crisis when you can't go to the store, but it has been available since May 2019.

You can search for some of the company's more recent shoes, like the FuelCell Echo or the 1080 v9, as presented during Google I/O 2019. Unfortunately, it's not possible to try on these digital shoes just yet, so you'll be left draping the rest of your outfit around the shoe.

Santa

Yes, even though it's spring, you can still view Santa in 3D, too, if you (and more importantly, your kids) are so inclined. This one is a little unintuitive, though: You need to enter "Santa search" in Google to get the 3D model of Santa Claus.

In a blog post, Google says there are even more partners, including Wayfair, Samsung, and Target, but we haven't been able to find any 3D models from these companies. If you know a search term that works for a product from them, feel free to share in the comments.

Note that some results might be region-locked — for example, I couldn't see any of the New Balance shoe models in Germany, while they were readily available for our own Rita in Lebanon. If you can't recreate some of the results here, they might just not be available to you.

Once you're done putting all of these 3D models into your home, you can go on a virtual vacation with some Google tools — Rita collected a few apps that help you.