Some cars and head units are capable of displaying Android Auto from your phone wirelessly, but there are additional restrictions to the functionality — other than owning a compatible handset, you also need to live in one of the regions where the wireless connection is available. Luckily, the list of supported countries is expanding, and now you can use wireless Android Auto in almost all locations where the wired version is available, with only two exceptions: Japan and Russia.

This gives us a total of 16 new regions that now support wireless Android Auto:

Australia

Austria

Germany

France

India

Ireland

Italy

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

These join the list of the existing markets, including the US. Once we're all allowed to go outside again, it will certainly make connecting your phone to your car faster, as the technology relies on Wi-Fi Direct. That means the connection should be established automatically once you start your vehicle. Japan and Russia might have regulations or additional legal hurdles in place that could make it harder to achieve wireless Android Auto, but hopefully, these two markets will also join the others sooner rather than later.