It looks like we're going to see two flagship smartphones launch as part of the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The Chinese company was previously expected to add a mid-range ‘Lite’ handset to this mix, but it sounds like this has been deferred to a later date. The OnePlus 8 Lite is now rumored to come out as the OnePlus Z — succeeding the five-year-old OnePlus X, which wasn’t received all that well at the time.

In a tweet last week, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers said that OnePlus might revive its mid-tier phone from 2015 but without the X branding. Later, he shared that it'll be called the OnePlus Z and that its hardware matches up with what we know so far about the 8 Lite. This was corroborated by another popular leaker, Ishan Agarwal, according to whom the Z may come out sometime later this year. With the ever-growing flagship prices, it makes all the more sense for OnePlus to reinstate its cheaper range to retain its consumer base and handle its competition in the segment better.

The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render. https://t.co/zB5PN9nQjW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 28, 2020

According to previous leaks, the 8 Lite will pack a MediaTek processor, possibly the Dimensity 1000, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to use a 90Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a hole-punch camera and an embedded fingerprint reader. The rumored mid-ranger is likely to get a triple camera array on the back along with a 4,000mAh battery that charges using a 30W charger. Agarwal estimates a price tag of £400 (around $513) for those in the UK, which you should take with a grain of salt. A bunch of renders of the 8 Lite were shared in January by the ever-reliable OnLeaks, giving us a solid idea of what the phone should look like when it eventually launches.