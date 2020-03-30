In many ways, the Galaxy S20+ is the perfect fit for most users. Its size places it directly between the smaller S20 and the hulking S20 Ultra, while its beefy battery and gorgeous edge-to-edge display make it a worthy handset that you'll never want to put down. With today's special offer, you can pick up a brand new S20+ for $738.99 ($461 off) at eBay.

The Galaxy S20+ featured in today's deal comes equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a powerful camera system that includes 30x zoom, and dual-SIM support. Under the hood sits an Exynos 990 processor, 128GB of storage with a microSD slot that supports up to 1TB, and 8GB of RAM. This particular phone is the SM-G985F/DS factory unlocked version, making it compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, though it will not work on CDMA networks, including Verizon and Sprint.

The Galaxy S20+ is available at eBay in Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black. The seller has a 99.7% positive customer feedback rating, as well as a 100% buyer satisfaction score, plus they accept returns if you aren't happy with your device. If you'd like even more purchasing options, the S20 and S20+ are both on sale right now over at Amazon, though the discount isn't quite as steep as this eBay offer.