OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship lineup, the OnePlus 8 series. In line with previous rumors that pointed to a mid-April release, the company has just announced that it will unveil its new phones on April 14 during an online-only live event.

We've already heard quite some rumors about OnePlus' upcoming lineup, including hardware specifications, possible color options, and a glimpse at a screen punctured by a hole-punch front camera. The high-end OnePlus 8 Pro is even rumored to have wireless charging at 30W, an IP68 rating, and a 120Hz display, which would be exciting firsts for a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus has also shared some bits and pieces on the new devices: "With the OnePlus 8 series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup," further confirming that we might expect a high-refresh-rate screen — 5G is pretty much a given for most new releases these days.

You can tune into the event over on OnePlus' website on April 14 at 8 am PST (3 pm GMT), where you can also add the date to your calendar.