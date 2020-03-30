Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. It had looked like things were finally calming down last week, and then I was greeted with a wall of Android app sales this morning. Most notably, the open-world RPG Cat Quest is currently available free of charge, so make sure to snatch this title before the giveaway ends in 4 days. I would also be remiss if I didn't mention the sales for FBReader Premium (a quality eBook reader) and Thimbleweed Park (a fantastic point and click adventure game), but of course, there are plenty more sales worth checking out in today's list. This is why I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold, to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 90 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Autoroid - Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Black Launcher - Simple and Battery Friendly $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Double Touch Accents Keyboard - Accents Keyboard $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PhyWiz Notes (UNLOCKED) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- USMLE Clinic $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Petrichor: Time Attack! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat Quest $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Decimals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math Grouping Brackets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- percentage math homeworks $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Eternity Legends Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dualshot Roguelike PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Straylings Oldhaven $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- 8 Bit Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Letters Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Raya Icon Pack | NEW dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Style Icons (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Gym Trainer and Fitness Coach | Stay Fit pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rafonix Soundboard PRO 2019 (BEZ REKLAM) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen Lock : Pro screen off and lock app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Funsta Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Melody Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screenshot Pro - Quick Capture $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Song Engineer $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HiBaby $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tattoo Font Designer PRO - Tattoo Maker $19.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Compound Daily Interest Calculator PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $15.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Dex: Your AR Dog Companion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Handy Daily Data Logger $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Jason Vale’s Super Blend Me $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Jason Vale’s Soup ‘n’ Juice Me $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Super Juice Me! Challenge $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Visual Math 4D $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ? Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Word Forward $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Daggerhood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- DupDup $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Akemi - ChatBot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Seduce Me 2: The Demon War $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Squared $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thimbleweed Park $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- StretchBot $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gruffalo: Puzzles $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hands-On Equations 1: The Fun Way to Learn Algebra $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hands-On Equations 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Jolly Phonics Letter Sounds $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Jolly Phonics Songs $3.58 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] K-Manager for K-Klock Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Linebox - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
