Welcome to Monday, everyone. It had looked like things were finally calming down last week, and then I was greeted with a wall of Android app sales this morning. Most notably, the open-world RPG Cat Quest is currently available free of charge, so make sure to snatch this title before the giveaway ends in 4 days. I would also be remiss if I didn't mention the sales for FBReader Premium (a quality eBook reader) and Thimbleweed Park (a fantastic point and click adventure game), but of course, there are plenty more sales worth checking out in today's list. This is why I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold, to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 90 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Autoroid - Automation Device Settings $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Black Launcher - Simple and Battery Friendly $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Double Touch Accents Keyboard - Accents Keyboard $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. PhyWiz Notes (UNLOCKED) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. USMLE Clinic $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. PUSH $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Petrichor: Time Attack! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Cat Quest $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Decimals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Math Grouping Brackets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. percentage math homeworks $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Slayer Bizarre Shmup (digital space shooter) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Eternity Legends Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. SCV Miner - Click & Idle Tycoon - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dualshot Roguelike PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Straylings Oldhaven $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. 8 Bit Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Letters Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Raya Icon Pack | NEW dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Style Icons (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Gym Trainer and Fitness Coach | Stay Fit pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Rafonix Soundboard PRO 2019 (BEZ REKLAM) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Screen Lock : Pro screen off and lock app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Fakenger Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Funsta Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Meditation Music Pro: Meditation & Sleep, Meditate $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Melody Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Screenshot Pro - Quick Capture $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Song Engineer $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. HiBaby $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Tattoo Font Designer PRO - Tattoo Maker $19.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Compound Daily Interest Calculator PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Learn Java Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Meteogram Pro Weather Widget $15.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  34. Dex: Your AR Dog Companion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  35. Handy Daily Data Logger $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. Jason Vale’s Super Blend Me $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  37. Jason Vale’s Soup ‘n’ Juice Me $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. Super Juice Me! Challenge $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  39. Visual Math 4D $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ? Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Aveyond 3-3: The Lost Orb $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Word Forward $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Daggerhood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. DupDup $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Akemi - ChatBot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Heidi: Mountain Adventures - Kids Puzzle $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Dangerzone - 3D Space Shooter (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Seduce Me 2: The Demon War $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Age of Civilizations Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Death Squared $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. OTTTD : Over The Top TD $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. PewDiePie: Legend of Brofist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Thimbleweed Park $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Roads of Time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. StretchBot $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Gruffalo: Puzzles $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  40. Hands-On Equations 1: The Fun Way to Learn Algebra $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  41. Hands-On Equations 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  42. Jolly Phonics Letter Sounds $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  43. Jolly Phonics Songs $3.58 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  44. Sudoku (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] K-Manager for K-Klock Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Ration - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Linebox - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days