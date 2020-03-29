Many TV providers and streaming services have been offering additional free content to subscribers, mostly to help pass the time during self-isolation or mandatory lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak. While it's not clear if this is also a response to the growing number of folks stuck at home, YouTube TV is giving all its customers free access to the EPIX channel for the next month.

EPIX is a premium network owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer that primarily shows theatrically-released movies, documentaries, and some originally-produced series (much like HBO or Cinemax). The network's main series at the moment include Belgravia, DC's Pennyworth, and War of the Worlds.

The channel usually costs an additional $6/mo, but from March 26th to April 25th, it will be completely free to all YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube also said in an email sent to customers that the EPIX trial won't be automatically renewed once it's over, so you don't have to worry about a random $6 charge in a month.