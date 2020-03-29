Although many of us are told to stay indoors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we still need essential goods like food and cleaning products. Some folks have turned to grocery delivery services and apps in the meantime, which offer the convenience of in-home delivery — or, at least, fast and easy pickup if you can make it to the supermarket.

There are a lot of different grocery delivery apps if you live here in the US. Outside the bigger names you've probably heard of like Instacart, almost every regional chain from Albertsons to Stop & Shop to offers its own. We have a whole big list of them — if you're trying to find one that serves you, see if there's a name there that you recognize. At the very least, you can probably get some alcoholic drinks delivered.

You should also remember to tip your delivery person. They're the ones taking a risk to get sick bringing us toilet paper and frozen food right now, and they aren't paid that well for the privilege. Instacart's shoppers, for example, reportedly make just $10-17 an hour. Tips can make a big difference in the service industry, don't be that guy.

So, are you a recent Peapod or Instacart convert, a long-standing Drizzly customer, or is this whole idea new to you? For the purposes of this poll, meal-kit delivery services like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh also apply, but ordering some imported soda or candy from a random third-party Amazon seller doesn't count.

