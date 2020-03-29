We've learned a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro over the past few days, thanks to leak after leak. While the general design and specifications of the smaller OnePlus 8 were already known, now we know what colors will be available — and it seems like OnePlus is trying something new.

The past few OnePlus phones haven't had many interesting color options; the 7 Pro had a Rose Gold-like 'Almond' version a few months after the other colors launched, but the rest of the company's recent phones have been sold in dark blue or grey variants. According to a leak from WinFuture, the upcoming OnePlus 8 will be sold in three colors: black, green, and a color-blending design called 'Glow.'

OnePlus 8 in green (left) and 'Glow' (right)

The green option matches the green color seen in previous OnePlus 8 Pro leaks, but the Glow design is new. Several other manufacturers have produced phones with color-shifting cases, like Huawei with the P20 Pro and Samsung with the Aura Glow Note 10, but it's nice to see OnePlus also join the party.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the official names for the colors will be 'Interstellar Glow,' 'Glacial Green,' and 'Onyx Black.' Hopefully, the phone looks just as neat in real life as it does in these press images.