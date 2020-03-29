As OnePlus handsets have gradually moved up the pricing ladder, buyers have become less forgiving of several premium features that the company conveniently skips out on — including a proper IP rating and wireless charging. Both these sore points will be addressed with OnePlus’ upcoming 8 series according to India-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, who also detailed some of the key specifications of the lineup earlier this month.

Agarwal tweeted a pair of spec sheets for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro giving away some new information about the two highly-anticipated handsets. Apparently, only the Pro model will get the IP68 rating and support 30W wireless and 3W reverse wireless charging. The standard OnePlus 8 will be much closer to the current 7T. The higher-end phone will also use a 120Hz panel versus 90Hz on the 8, along with the newer LPDDR5 RAM standard. Both will also start at 8GB of RAM.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

Both handsets will ship with the same 30-watt Warp Charge brick that came with the 2019 models and will use the older UFS 3.0 memory chip. The newer 3.1 standard offers improved write speeds. Additionally, the spec sheet suggests four rear cameras for the Pro, including two with a 48MP sensor. The non-Pro device gets three rear cameras. Both phones will reportedly see a jump of almost 500mAh in battery capacity compared to their respective predecessors. They will ship in a new green shade, which separately leaked earlier today. Popular leaker Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) released an alleged press render of the OnePlus 8 Pro in a refreshing green shade. Other than the color, there is nothing new in this image — McFly also leaked similar renders of the Pro back in October. They look identical, except for the new OnePlus branding.

OnePlus was also expected to launch a Lite model in 2020, but some previous reports suggest the phone is delayed. The last time we heard about the OnePlus 8 series’ availability, reports suggested that the Chinese company could unveil them around mid-April.

Alternate title: A bunch of watermarks leak with a OnePlus phone underneath