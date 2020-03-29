Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic reimagining of the classic Missile Command arcade game, CD Projekt Red's collectible card game GWENT, and a turn-based tactical RPG from Square Enix. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of March 23rd, 2020.

Missile Command: Recharged

Missile Command: Recharged takes the tried and true missile shooting formula of the original, and adds on top some interesting powerups while providing an upgrade path for advancement. The touch controls work well, and the game is supported by ads that can be removed through a single in-app purchase. All in all, this is a polished and fairly priced release that's fun, controls great, so it's definitely worth spending some time with. Don't miss out on this one folks.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game has gone through a few transitions over the last year or so. First, it was announced that the collectible card game would no longer be supported on consoles, essentially committing the game to two platforms, PC and mobile. On top of this, since GWENT is a live service game, the title keeps evolving, though this may anger fans when changes don't line up with what they want. Currently, user reviews on the Play Store are mostly positive, and for the most part, this is a CCG that's generous with it cards, so at least you can play without breaking the bank.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $69.99

WAR OF THE VISIONS FFBE

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius was released this week with an English translation, allowing those in the West to finally join the fun. Sadly this turn-based strategy game is monetized poorly, and on top of that, it's a gacha game with horrible drop rates, so spending money is going to be the primary way to succeed at this title. Yep, Square has released yet another free-to-play cash-grab on the Play Store, and it's monetized just as poorly as you would expect.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Johnny Bonasera 4

Johnny Bonasera 4 is clearly the fourth title in the Johnny Bonasera point and click adventure series. This time around, Johnny has just reached an alien base after stealing a flying saucer from Hangar 19. In this base, Johnny will have to rescue his mother, not to mention every other human that has been abducted by these dastardly aliens. This is a story-driven experience, though puzzles are the primary gameplay mechanic, the real charm comes from the title's sense of humor.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Reventure

Reventure is an adorable platformer that offers hundreds of different endings, which is something you don't typically see in a mobile game. This is also a highly humorous platformer that somewhat works like a choose your own adventure, and so while the platforming gameplay holds its own, it's the unique design of this release that makes it a title that shouldn't be missed. Best of all, this is a premium release, so what you see is precisely what you get.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game

InfiniteCorp is a card game that plays like the Reigns series of titles from Devolver Digital. Essentially this is another game that offers the mechanics of Tinder, where you'll swipe left or right on each card to make decisions to progress the story, all with a cyberpunk edge. So while I can't say the mechanics of this title kept me enthused, at the very least, the presentation is nice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

R.B.I. Baseball 20

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is the followup to R.B.I. Baseball 19, which was only installed 5,000 times over the last year. It would seem the R.B.I. Baseball series isn't doing so hot, and it probably has a lot to do with the fact that these are premium games. So while I have no doubt this year's release will bomb since the current MLB season is up in the air, the fact that R.B.I. Baseball 20 is a paid release surely isn't helping its numbers. Clearly nickel and diming fans like EA and 2K is a much more lucrative endeavor.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

STACK.it

STACK.it takes the tried and true fun of 2048 and adds a stacking mechanic where smaller numbers can be stacked on top of larger numbers, which creates a whole new user experience. By adding this stacking mechanic, players now have a new avenue to clear space on the board so that even more numbers can be combined. It's a familiar setup, and yet doesn't feel stale thanks to the stacking mechanic, and on top of that, the game is completely free to play.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Interrogation: Deceived

Interrogation: Deceived mixes together a visual novel with a point and click adventure game, so puzzles are indeed in the mix. More or less, this game offers a noir tale that explores the life of a cop tasked with bringing down a terrorist organization. This means the game offers a heavy narrative that has coincidentally won more than a few awards. So at least you know you're getting a good story with this one, and the black and white graphics aren't that bad either.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

2 Grind 2 Furious

2 Grind 2 Furious offers a zany theme, and yet the gameplay is just as stale as ever. Sure, the randomness of the title's humor should appeal to children, but the boring long-distance shooting gameplay offers the same thing as every other clone of this nature. Just punt a character as far as you can in each stage to earn rewards that can then be used to purchase powerups that will allow you to punt the next character even further. It's been done to death, and really the only draw here is that the game is wrapped up in goofy theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Untold RPG

Untold RPG is a text-based RPG that offers some pleasant visuals as the backgrounds for the game's text. So as far as text-based games go, this is one that looks really nice. Sadly the story only offers an extremely familiar trope where the protagonist has lost their memory, and so you'll have to set out on a dangerous adventure to gain back your memory while taking revenge on those that caused you to lose it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Gladiator Rising 2

Gladiator Rising 2 is an early access release that offers hand-crafted pixel-based graphics, simple RPG gameplay, and a worthwhile story. Essentially this game is a turn-based RPG where you'll battle to the death inside of a gladiator ring. So if you're looking to sink your teeth into an enjoyable RPG that won't break the bank, then you should definitely check out Gladiator Rising 2, just keep in mind that it's currently a beta release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $10.99

KOONGYA Draw Party

KOONGYA Draw Party is an odd game from Netmarble that mixes together Pictionary with a game of hangman, and it's all wrapped up in an augmented reality game where you'll travel through the real world to collect more puzzles to play. You can play with up to four people at a time, or you can go it solo, the choice is yours.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $69.99

Words & Ladders: a Trivia Crack game

Etermax is a developer that's probably best known for its Trivia Crack games, and this week's listing of Words & Ladders appears to be an offshoot of that series. The gameplay revolves around solving riddles that are all themed around word-based mini-games. Sometimes you'll be able to guess a missing word in a phrase to solve the puzzle, but the more engaging problems will include mechanics similar to the game Boggle or a daily crossword.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

CookieRoute

CookieRoute is a puzzle adventure game where forming routes out of falling tiles is the goal. Like most free-to-play puzzle games, this is a level-based affair where you'll work through a set amount of stages on many differently themed maps. The gameplay itself works like a mix of Tetris and Pipe Mania, and it's enjoyable, though sadly, the title's greedy monetization ruins what could have been a great little puzzler.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $84.99

Super Clone

Super Clone is an action brawler that's also endless. Much like an endless runner, you'll never run out of stages to brawl your way through, and because of this design choice, you'll never repeat the same stage, which should keep things fresh. Of course, I often find that procedural generation lacks the details of a properly designed level, and so repetitive levels are still an issue even though the layout is never the same. So while Super Clone can be an enjoyable brawler at first, it grows old quickly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

Bleach: Immortal Soul

Bleach: Immortal Soul is the latest anime game to cash in on a popular property. Like most games of this nature, this title is a bland gacha game that offers a few RPG mechanics. A story is included, and it's original to the game, so I guess that's something, but past that, this is yet another in a long line of greedy collection games built for the single purpose of sucking up as much money from the fanbase as possible, and on top of that the art looks horrible. At least Bandai Namco offers excellent graphics in its horribly monetized anime games. What's Oasis Games' excuse?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mini Tank: Fire

Mini Tank: Fire plays just like the Worms series of artillery tactical video games, but instead of controlling a team of worms, you'll manage a team of mini tanks. This is also an online multiplayer game where you can face off in quick matches against your friends. Sadly, like most multiplayer games of this nature, if you choose to play with randoms, it's more than likely that you'll be playing against bots since the player base for this new release isn't large enough for quality matchmaking yet.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Disney Sorcerer's Arena

We already covered Disney Sorcerer's Arena is when it was an early-access release, and this week the game is finally playable in the US. From what I have played it's clear that this is a free-to-play turn-based RPG, and the focus is on PvP, which means you'll have to build a team, raise their stats, all so you can eventually have a team strong enough to hold its own in the PvP mode. Of course, since this is a free-to-play release, I'm sure those that spend money will have a much easier time building a powerful team that's ready for competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Monster Fable

Monster Fable combines match-3 gameplay with augmented reality monsters to create a casual game that, at the very least, offers more than its competition. Sure, the match-3 gameplay is just as grindy and pointless as every other title of this nature, but the thing is you'll also get to collect creatures as if this is a Pokemon game, and you'll be able to display and interact with them through augmented reality, which is an interesting touch to what is essentially a game build around wasting money and time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

