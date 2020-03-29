The Echo Show 8 was Amazon's answer to the growing popularity of Google Assistant smart displays. It wasn't the company's first assistant-integrated display, but it did offer an improved design and more features compared to the original Echo Show. Now you can buy two for the price of one, as long as you do it today.

Best Buy is currently offering a buy-one-get-one deal on the Echo Show 8, valid until the end of today. You can select from both the white and black colors, but Best Buy notes that the items might ship separately.

The Echo Show 8 is an Alexa-powered smart display, so it can do all the usual smart speaker functions (play music, control home devices, etc.), as well as play videos from services like Prime Video, Hulu, NBC, and others. There's also a camera for video calls, complete with a privacy shutter.