Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most schools and universities around the world have had to close. Institutions have turned to services such as Zoom and Google Classroom, which have skyrocketed to being the most popular ones on the Play Store. Google's service has become so famous that it just passed 50 million downloads.

AppBrain's data shows the app was not even in the top 100 most popular at the beginning of the month but has rapidly spiked starting March 10 to reach the top 5 most popular ones in the US last week. In fact, the app is also being downloaded massively all around the world, as it's amongst the most installed ones in Indonesia, Mexico, Canada, Finland, Italy, and Poland as well.

In times like this, it's heartwarming to see there are free platforms readily available for teachers and students to keep learning and stay in touch, helping them continue to learn despite being on lockdown.