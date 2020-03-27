If you're on the market for a Note10+ but don't want to spend a whopping $1,100 on one, you can grab the international version on eBay, which comes with two SIM trays and costs just $770.

If you're unfamiliar with the Note10+, it comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 6.8" Quad HD display, a 4,300mAh battery, and four rear cameras. Make sure you check out David's detailed review if you'd like to learn more about it.

Being an international model, this version features a dual-SIM tray and is powered by the Exynos 9825 processor. Also, it will only work with GSM carriers, namely AT&T or T-Mobile in the US, and isn't compatible with other American carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

The handset is available in Aura Black and Glow on eBay for $770. The seller has received 99.7% positive feedback, as well as excellent ratings from buyers. However, if US Warranty is important to you, buying the American variant may make more sense.