Last year, Samsung released the first iteration of its Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $129. They managed to generate a bit of buzz at the time by undercutting Apple's AirPods on price and through the inclusion of reverse wireless charging, which made them the perfect companion for the recently released Galaxy S10. Right now, you can grab a set of these headphones from B&H Photo for only $80 — saving $20 off recent pricing and $50 off the MSRP.

Back when we reviewed the Galaxy Buds, we found them to be surprisingly solid, even at their original pricing. While the wireless earbud market has continued to evolve and mature since these were released, they remain an excellent choice, especially at this new, reduced price. These earbuds are lightweight, offer balanced sound, and the case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C, which is rare, even on more expensive models.

This latest sale only applies to the white version of the Galaxy Buds, and while there is no coupon code necessary, supplies are limited, so act fast if you want to snag a pair of these earbuds for yourself.