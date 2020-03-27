Slowly but surely, Google is filling in the content gaps in its Stadia game-streaming platform. Last year's release of GRID was a nice addition for fans of racing games, and now Stadia will soon have a few more racing titles: MotoGP20 and Monster Jam Steel Titans.

MotoGP20 is an upcoming entry in the MotoGP game series, themed after the real-life motorcycle championship of the same name. You'll be able to build a team of racers, customize bikes and suits, and compete against AI bikers. Previous MotoGP titles have received positive reviews from press and players — last year's entry has a 76/100 on Metacritic — so the new game should be entertaining.

The Stadia announcement didn't explicitly state if online multiplayer would be supported, but the product description on other platforms mention public and private lobbies will be available. Stadia's blog post also didn't reveal a release date, but the PC port on Steam is set to come out on April 23, so the Stadia version will likely arrive sometime around then.

The other new title is Monster Jam Steel Titans, developed by Rainbow Studios and published by THQ Nordic. Unsurprisingly, it is a game where you race with monster trucks, but it might be one to skip unless you really like monster trucks.

The PS4 version of Monster Jam Steel Titans has a Metacritic rating of 53, and the Steam release has mixed user reviews. While the game does offer split-screen multiplayer, no existing ports have online play, and the Stadia blog post doesn't mention if any such mode is coming. Again, no Stadia release date was revealed.