If your local gym has temporarily closed down, you might have to modify your fitness routine for home or outdoor workouts. If so, you may be interested in a deal that can help you grab a pair of comfortable Bluetooth earbuds with an unbeatable fit. Today, Amazon is offering a steep discount that brings Jaybird's fitness-focused RUN earbuds down to $56, which represents ~$40 in savings when compared to recent pricing. an unbeatable fit that should keep them in place

During our review, we were most impressed by the quality of the seal produced by these earbuds and their swappable, rubber "wings" and tips. In our experience, you should be able to get about 4 hours of use out of these headphones before they need a recharge, and the included carrying-case can provide up to two additional charges. Jaybird's app also offers a fully-customizable EQ and the ability to save presets.

The two-tone "Drift" style is the only color option eligible for this particular discount. Considering that these earbuds first debuted back in 2017, they don't come with many of the newer niceties such as AptX codec support or USB-C. However, as far as fitness purposes are concerned, it's going to be hard to beat the Jaybird Run earbuds at this price.