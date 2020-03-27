The US Government may be paying out $2.2 trillion as part of the recently-approved relief bill, but Google is also stepping up to the plate to help — admittedly, in a much smaller way. The company is pledging to hand out over $800 million to help support organizations and businesses affected by coronavirus, including $250 million to the WHO and other government agencies, $200 million for NGOs and financial institutions, and a substantial $340 million Google Ads credit for small and mid-size businesses.

In addition, the company plans to offer non-quantified financial support and technical expertise to help the manufacture of protective equipment and medical devices as it works with partner companies and suppliers, assisting in the production of face masks, ventilators, and other medical devices.

We’re committing $800M+ in new #COVID19 response efforts, incl $340M in @GoogleAds credits for SMBs worldwide, $250M in ad grants for @WHO & 100+ govt orgs globally, a $200M investment fund for NGOs & banks to help small businesses access capital, and more https://t.co/oVj6MMs9Bl — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 27, 2020

$20 million in Google Cloud credits will also be pooled together for academic institutions and researchers to use the companies services as they try to study the disease and work toward therapies and vaccines.

Google will also be increasing its "gift matching" offered to employees to $10,000 annually. This increases the limit for employee donation doubling by $2,500 to $20,000 in total.

It's no trillion-dollar bail-out plan, but every dollar counts right now. Life on our planet has been entirely disrupted as a result of COVID-19, and the sooner we pool our resources to find a solution, the better.