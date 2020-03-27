Nvidia's game streaming service has been hit by an exodus of big studios like 2K Games, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard, but GeForce Now seems to remain insanely popular nevertheless — due to rising demand, you currently can't sign up for it in Europe and some trail Pro accounts have been downgraded. That might be because despite the big studio losses, the game library on the service continues to grow. To make these new releases on the platform more predictable, Nvidia has announced that it wants to add most new games every Thursday going forward.

As such, the company has added the eight following titles as part of its first Thursday games drop:

Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead

Control (with RTX ON)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Dungeons 3

Headsnatchers

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad

Jagged Alliance 2 – Wildfire

The Guild 3

While there's only one new Epic Store title among these, the relationship between Epic and Nvidia seems to grow stronger. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney endorses the platform and wants to bring all of the Epic Store's games to it (that choose to participate, anyway). Nvidia also shares that GeForce Now is incredibly popular with Fortnite players. More than one million gamers are using the streaming service to play the Epic hit.

It’s the most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services, with zero tax on game revenue. Game companies who want to move the game industry towards a healthier state for everyone should be supporting this kind of service! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 7, 2020

Hopefully, the streaming service will be able to win back the big publishers it lost when it moved to stable, which would make it an even more versatile replacement for a local gaming machine.