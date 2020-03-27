Before there was the Echo Auto, there was the Anker Roav Viva: an accessory that is part phone charger, part microphone for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. If that sounds like something you might get some use out of, it's just $17.99 at B&H Photo for the next few hours.

The Roav Viva has two USB Type-A ports, each capable of 5V/2.4A, but the main attraction is the Alexa integration. While the microphone on your phone might have a hard time hearing you in the noisy environment of a moving car, the Roav Viva has dual microphones with noise cancellation, so voice commands generally work well.

Along with Alexa support, the Viva can also function as a Bluetooth speaker/headset, so you can take calls on it or listen to music from your phone. You can find out more in our review.