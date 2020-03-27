Welcome to Friday, everyone. The past two weeks have seen a crazy amount of sales, and today things appear to be finally coming down, and yet I still have some awesome sales to share today. Most notably, the gorgeous puzzle adventure game Monument Valley 2 is being given away for free for the next seven days. I would also be remiss if I didn't mention the sales for the games Carcassonne and Little Inferno. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Strive Minutes - Meditation Timer with Intervals $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. VerbBusters English Irregular Verbs $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Superflual English Dictionary - English Dictionary $10.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Slice Fractions School Edition $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Sidewords $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Lara Croft GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Deep Sea Fish Kebab $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Knitting Calculator $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Aubade Audio Studio $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Manual FX Camera - FX Studio $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $3.40; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Little Inferno $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. HideAndSeek2 [Story of Demian] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. holedown $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Yoshiko: Androids Rebellion $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Disgaea 1 Complete $32.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Lumberjack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Mushroom 11 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Sophie's Dice $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Abalone - The Official Board Game  $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. King and Assassins: The Board Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Le Havre: The Inland Port $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Super Space Shooter $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. XenoShyft $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Necromancer Returns $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Watch Faces & Amazfit $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Gradeon - A Rounded Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days