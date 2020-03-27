Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The past two weeks have seen a crazy amount of sales, and today things appear to be finally coming down, and yet I still have some awesome sales to share today. Most notably, the gorgeous puzzle adventure game Monument Valley 2 is being given away for free for the next seven days. I would also be remiss if I didn't mention the sales for the games Carcassonne and Little Inferno. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Strive Minutes - Meditation Timer with Intervals $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- VerbBusters English Irregular Verbs $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superflual English Dictionary - English Dictionary $10.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Slice Fractions School Edition $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- That level logic 2D PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sidewords $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lara Croft GO $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deep Sea Fish Kebab $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS/Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Knitting Calculator $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aubade Audio Studio $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Offline $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Manual FX Camera - FX Studio $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $3.40; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Human Resource Machine $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little Inferno $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- HideAndSeek2 [Story of Demian] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- holedown $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yoshiko: Androids Rebellion $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Disgaea 1 Complete $32.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumberjack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom 11 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sophie's Dice $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abalone - The Official Board Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Love Letter - Strategy Card Game $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Please Don't Touch Anything 3D $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Space Shooter $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terraforming Mars $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Twilight Struggle $6.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- XenoShyft $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Necromancer Returns $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Watch Faces & Amazfit $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gradeon - A Rounded Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments