People are staying home and ordering even more stuff online lately. That's putting strain on delivery supply chains, as warehouses and drivers struggle to keep up with increased demand. To cope, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers increased No-Rush Shipping credit if they voluntarily delay their deliveries.

You used to be able to get $1 in credit for electing to get your order a few days later; now, it's $3. You can use that credit toward digital purchases from Amazon — books on Kindle, movies through Prime Video, and the like. Amazon says No-Rush Shipping helps it deliver faster to "customers in need."

Again, the credit is only good toward digital content offered directly by Amazon, and it's only available to Prime subscribers. Still, three bucks in exchange for waiting a few more days for your Bluetooth speaker (or whatever) seems like a fair trade. You can view your rewards credit here.