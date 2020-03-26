If you've run out of stuff to watch on Netflix while you're "working" from home, you're in luck. Patrick Stewart — real-life Picard — has announced that CBS All Access is offering a free month of service for anyone who signs up by April 23 and uses promo code GIFT.

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

You do have to enter credit card information to sign up, but you can cancel before your month is over to avoid any charges. You can use that free month to binge the first season of Star Trek: Picard along with all the other Star Trek stuff CBS has exclusive distribution rights to, including the original series and The Next Generation, among others. There are non-Star Trek shows and movies available too, of course, like Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot and... others, probably.

Hit the link below to sign up. If you're in the market for some more free streaming trials, check out our list of trial offers here.