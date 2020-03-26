Sony's WF-1000XM3 are the most popular option on the market when it comes to ANC buds. Unfortunately, they're quite expensive as they traditionally cost $230. Thankfully, you can save a great deal by buying a refurbished pair on eBay and only pay $99.

The buds offer impressive audio quality, excellent noise cancelation, and about five hours of battery life. The charging case uses a Type-C port, so you can fill it up using the same cable you use for your phone or laptop — unless you haven't bought a new one for a few years.

In his review, Ryan praised their sound quality, design, noise cancelation, and battery life, but found them a bit pricey. Thankfully, this is probably the cheapest you can snatch them for, so you shouldn't wait too long to get your pair, especially because most units have already been sold. They also come with a 90-day warranty, which helps make sure your buds are working fine.