If you're on the market for a Wear OS watch, the Skagen Falster 3 is one of the best ones around. It's not cheap, though, as its original retail price was $295, but it's currently down to $238 on Amazon, making it a bit more affordable. For this price, you get the latest tech and a sleek minimalist design, making it worth considering.

The timepiece, which was unveiled at the beginning of the year, offers promising internals, including the Wear 3100 CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It's also made by Fossil, which is the leading manufacturer of Wear OS watches, and therefore benefits from the brand's expertise. In our review, we appreciated the features the device offers, including its NFC and GPS chips, heart rate sensor, as well as the built-in speaker that allows in to make calls.

All colors are currently down to $238 on Amazon, which is $56 than the MSRP. Use the link below to snatch yours today.